47 minutes ago

A famous Ghanaian media personality with the Despite Media Group (DMG), Afia Pokua, has in her own small way contributed to Ghana's fight against the coronavirus pandemic by feeding security officers enforcing the lockdown orders.

Vim Lady, as she is affectionately called, on Friday, April 3, 2020, prepared breakfast and served to some police officers enforcing the partial lockdown in the capital, Accra.

Although it has been announced that food vendors are essential workers and can operate even in the lockdown period, finding food joints in certain areas is somewhat stressful.

The popular journalist tweeted: "My niece and I have been doing our bit to feed security services workers enforcing the lockdown. StayHome".

Aside being very loud in the media circles, Vim Lady is notable for her many philanthropical steps in the country.

President Akofo-Addo last week announced a 14-day partial lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The affected areas include Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi.