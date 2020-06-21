1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo will later tonight addressed the country for the on measures his administration has put in place to fight Covid-19.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, announced this on Twitter Sunday.

The address, he stated will focus on the impact of easing of lockdown restrictions and measures being put in place ahead of re-opening of Senior High School (SHS) for final year students. Below is Hon. Oppong Nkrumah’s tweet: