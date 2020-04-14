3 hours ago

Alcohol-related crime is reportedly on the increase in Western Cape, South Africa since the start of a nationwide lockdown and ban on liquor sales due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

News24 reported that a police investigation led to the arrest of some suspects after a truck transporting liquor from Paarl to Table Bay Harbour for exportation was hijacked on Thursday April 9.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said;

"It is alleged that the driver was hijacked by suspects during a mechanical breakdown en route to the harbour.

"The truck and trailer were both later discovered in Mitchells Plain without the cargo."

A male suspect in his thirties was reportedly arrested on Saturday April 11. Traut said the suspect will be arraigned in court today, Tuesday April 14.

He added;

"He is being detained on a charge of perjury and is due to make a court appearance on Tuesday in Blue Downs.

"The investigation is still underway and the finer aspects of the case cannot be disclosed at this stage. "

Earlier on Sunday April 12, the police confirmed 21 suspects have been arrested following 16 incidents of alleged looting in the Western Cape since the start of the lockdown.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said in a statement that two police officers were also arrested for allegedly buying alcohol.

Cele said;

"The general crime picture since the Covid-19 lockdown continues to reflect a decrease and such incidents must therefore be intercepted and the perpetrators arrested.

"Our law-abiding citizens must continue to work with law enforcement against criminals as we together can ensure the survival of the human race against Covid-19."