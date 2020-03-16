2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Attorney General to submit immediately to Parliament, an emergency legislation in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution of the Republic to embody the new measures constituted to fight the spread of Coronavirus.

“I have directed the Attorney General to submit immediately to Parliament emergency legislation in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution of the Republic to embody these measures and I have further directed the Minister for Health to exercise his powers, under section 169 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) by the immediate issuance of an Executive Instrument to govern the relevant measures,” the President said in his address to the nation on update of coronavirus.

This directive comes after the country recorded six confirmed cases of the virus as at Sunday evening, and following the President’s meeting with inter-ministerial committee on Coronavirus response.

“Earlier today, Sunday the March 15, 2020, I chaired a meeting with the inter-ministerial committee on Coronavirus response. After deliberations, I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories.

Among other new directives aimed at regulating public gatherings in this crisis period, the President has ordered that all public gatherings including conferences workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events be suspended for the next four weeks.

The President also call on Parliament to support the Executive in this national endeavour, while urging the general public to adhere to basic personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.

