1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced some bold directives as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The President placed a ban on church-related activities, mosques prayers, and all other public gatherings.

That was during his second address to the nation on the Coronavirus update.

Ban On Social Gatherings

According to him, "all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended."

The ban will be in force for the "next four weeks".

Additionally, he said, though "private burials are permitted," the membership should be "limited to not more than 25 persons."

"Secondly, all Universities, Senior High Schools and basic schools (i.e private and public) will be closed Monday, 16th of March, 2020 till further notice," President Akufo-Addo stated.

Silent on Night Clubs?

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chastised the President for his loud silence on the operations night clubs.

National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi on Wednesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', wondered why President Akufo-Addo will close down churches and mosques and not discotheques.

Nightclub Operations Suspended!

On Thursday, the President put paid to all these concerns.

Hosting some eminent men of God at the Jubilee House for a breakfast prayer meeting, he clarified that the ban on public gatherings, include nightclubs.

"Yes, we’re screening all persons at our points of entry . . . yes, we’ve suspended all public gathering including those at nightclubs; yes we have closed down all schools till further notice . . . " the President said in his opening remark during the prayer meeting.

The prayer meeting was to pray for God’s intervention following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus; COVID-19 in the country.

" . . as a Christian, I know the healing power and saving grace of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ because in Him we live, move and have our being," he added.

Source: peacefmonline