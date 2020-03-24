49 minutes ago

There is anxiety among workers of a Chinese Tomato Processing factory at Teacher-Mante in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region following the arrival of three Chinese nationals at the Factory.

According to the worried Workers of La Vouce Company Limited, the three -two males and a female arrived from China a week ago without going through the mandatory 14 days self-quarantine protocols.

“These three Chinese nationals came about a week ago. We don’t know them, we are told they came straight from China. Now everybody here is afraid. Some are not even coming to work and giving all manner of excuses all because they fear that they may be infected with coronavirus. So we want Ghana Health Service to intervene to quarantine them. Yesterday some people came here and we heard they were given Gh1, 500 each. We don’t know if they’re National security operatives or from GHS but the right thing must be done” one of the workers told Kasapa News

Some of the Workers have verbally petitioned the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Ayensuano District which has also forwarded the concerns of the workers to the Bureau of National Investigations

Ghana has recorded 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with one death as at March 22, 2020. The first case was recorded on March 13, 2020.

Ghana’s President having suspended all social gatherings including Church activities and closed down schools since March 16, 2020, Saturday, March 18, 2020 announced the closure of all borders both by Land, Sea and Air space.

Also a mandatory 14 days quarantine for all permitted travelers to Ghana as part of and enhanced measures to control the spread of the disease.

Source: kasapafmonline