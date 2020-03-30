2 hours ago

Some communities around Ghana’s borders with neighbouring countries are sabotaging President Nana Akufo-Addo’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus as they keep conspiring with some “quarters” to smuggle aliens and other Ghanaians into the country, the Deputy Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Laud Ofori Affrifah, has revealed.

He told journalists on Sunday at a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information on the coronavirus pandemic which has affected 152 people with 5 deaths and two recoveries so far that: “The borders remain closed as directed by the President”.

“Subsequently, there are still attempts by people to enter the country all around, especially on the eastern border around Togo. Many people have been turned back but they still try to come in”, he said.

“On Sunday dawn, three Nigerians and a Ghanaian were intercepted having entered through various unapproved routes on the Aflao-border stretch. They have been arrested and the driver has also been arrested and they are going into mandatory quarantine and a decision will be taken,” he said.

“All this is that we are still having some unpatriotic and unscrupulous persons in the border communities who are determined to undermine the government in order to control the coronavirus. Some quarters are also conspiring. This tells us that the danger or what we should expect if we continue to smuggle persons across the borders. What you are doing is that you are undermining this country and putting it at risk. We continue to caution the border communities to stop this illegal and criminal activity in the country.”

Classfmonline