The British High Commission in Accra has repatriated 700 of their “stranded” national in Ghana, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercise, carried out at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, saw the British nationals sent home to be reunited with their families.

Mr Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner, in an interview with journalists in Accra, said the exercise was targeted at tourists and short-term travelers, since they were likely not to have access to long term accommodation and welfare provisions.

He said the exercise was being done not only in Ghana but across the world to get UK citizens who find themselves in distress situations safely home by the British government.

“We’re ensuring that the most vulnerable British travelers who want to return home from Ghana can do so," Mr Walker said.

"I understand some people will be disappointed not to have been able to secure a ticket. The UK government is working closely with airlines, the authorities and other governments to make sure options are available for citizens to return to the UK as soon as possible."

He said even though the passengers had gone through the process of testing for Covid-19 before departure, mandatory quarantine was part of the British Government’s directives in curbing the further spread of the virus in the UK.

Mr Walker also assured that his outfit, together with the Government of Ghana, was making collaborative efforts to curbing the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.

“The British High Commission continues to work closely with the Ghanaian Government to tackle the threat of COVID-19.

“Whether that is UK funding to support Ghanaian companies to produce Ghanaian made PPE (personal protective equipment); looking to utilize UK Foreign Direct Investment to build new hospitals, or supporting projects to enable millions of the school children stuck at home to continue learning, we are doing what we can to support our friend Ghana, during this difficult time’’.