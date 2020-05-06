24 minutes ago

Africa has 47,581 cases of the Novel Coronavirus and 1,862 deaths, according to data released late Tuesday by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death toll from the Coronavirus has risen in several nations as the continent continues to grapple with the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 352 new cases and 10 deaths were reported in South Africa, 53 cases and seven deaths in Guinea and 53 new infections and seven deaths in Chad, according to officials in those countries.

More than 3.65 million cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, with the US and Europe the world's hardest-hit areas.

Nearly 1.2 million people have recovered, but the virus has claimed more than 256,000 lives, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Source: aa.com.tr