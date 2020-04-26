32 minutes ago

Ghana's case count of the novel coronavirus has jumped to 1,550; with the dealth toll climbing up to 11.

The Ghana Health Service affirmed this in its latest update of the pandemic's situation in the country on Sunday, April 26.

The updated case count comes after 271 more persons tested positive for the virus.

21 additional recoveries have been confirmed with the total number of recoveries now 155.

Regional breakdown:

*Greater Accra Region – 1,347

*Ashanti Region – 69

*Eastern Region – 57

*Oti Region – 17

*Central Region – 17

*Northern Region – 13

*Volta Region – 10

*Upper West Region – 8

*Upper East Region – 8

*North East Region – 2

*Western Region – 1

*Western North Region – 1

More soon...