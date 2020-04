22 minutes ago

The Upper East region has recorded one COVID-19 case, the Ghana Health Service has said.

This particular case has no travel history or contact with any confirmed case in Ghana.

As at 3rd April 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 205 cases of COVID-19 with five deaths.

Currently, the number of regions reporting cases are as follows: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West Eastern and Upper East Region.

The Greater Accra Region has most cases (183) followed by the Northern Region (10), Ashanti Region (nine), Upper West Region (one), Eastern Region (one) and Upper East Region (one).

Most of the cases are reported from routine / enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine remain 89.

All five (5) deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection