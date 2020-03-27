10 minutes ago

Ghana's number of Coronavirus cases has risen from 136 to 137 as at 8:00pm today, March 27, 2020, according to the Ghana Health Service.

As at the evening of 27 March 2020, fifty-nine (59) COVID-19 cases including four (4) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems.

All the four (4) deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions.

Majority of Ghana's 137 confirmed cases are Ghanaians who returned home from affected countries.

Earlier in the day, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, announced that a case of coronavirus has been confirmed in regional capital Wa.

The patient was a 42-year-old Ghanaian who visited UK, Spain and returned to Ghana through Egypt.

“…[He] returned to Ghana eight days ago through Egypt and travelled from Accra to Wa through public transport and has been confirmed COVID-19 positive. This is the first case of a suspect [in the Upper West Region] whose samples were taken for test and the result is that the patient is a COVID-19 patient.

“I entreat all and sundry that the precautionary measures that have been prescribed to all of us must be adhered to. We need to continue to wash our hands regularly and where necessary, we should apply hand sanitizers…” citinewsroom.com quotes the minister to have told the media on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Breakdown of 137 total cases

59 people within the general population of Ghana have been tested positive for COVID-19, including four deaths and two recovered patients.

The number of confirmed cases within those under mandatory quarantine remains at 78.

The number of active cases within the country now stands at 131.