Ghana's confirmed Coronavirus cases has shot up to 204, after nine (9) additional cases were recorded 204.

All the nine newly recorded cases are from the Greater Accra region.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest situational update on the pandemic.

Until now, the number of cases recorded stood at 195.

According to the GHS, "Since the last situational update, Ghana has confirmed nine additional COVID-19 cases, all from Greater Accra region. Four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. Other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana; and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days.

The GHS further indicated that "as at 2nd April 2020, Ghana has recorded 204 cases COVID-19 with five (5) deaths. The number of regions reporting cases remain five (5) (Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West and Eastern).

Giving a breakdown of the regional statistics of cases recorded, the GHS revealed that "the Greater Accra Region has most of the cases (183) followed by the Northern Region (10), Ashanti Region (9), Upper West Region (1) and Eastern Region (1).

"Most of the cases are reported from routine / enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine remain 89."