The World Health Organization has warned that the cases of Coronavirus could spiral to 1 million globally.

According to the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, even though relatively lower numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported from Africa, Central and South America, the virus could have serious social, economic and political consequences for these regions of the world.

Speaking on Wednesday during his COVID-19 update, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said;

“Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases, reaching almost every country, territory and area. “The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. “In the next few days, we will reach one million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50,000 deaths,” he said.

“It is critical that we ensure these countries are well equipped to detect, test, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases, and identify contacts.

“I am encouraged to see that this is occurring in many countries, in spite of limited resources. “Many countries are asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement, which can help to limit transmission of the Coronavirus.

“But it can have unintended consequences for the poorest and most vulnerable people,” he said.

Source: peacefmonline