3 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Reverend Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has suspended sitting indefinitely over the scourge of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He announced to members on Saturday, April 4 that other means are being considered for sittings to be held.

"We are working on how we can apply appropriate technology for further development on the work of Parliament.

“The details will be supplied to you when relevant consultations have been made,” he said.

3news.com