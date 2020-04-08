2 hours ago

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has revealed that the region has so far recorded 86 suspected cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

According to the Minister, out of the total number, 84 cases have turned out negative after they were tested while two are currently pending.

Mr. Duncan revealed this to the media shortly after the disinfection of markets in the Central Region as part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

He observed that the Central region has not recorded any confirmed case yet and assured of his support towards ensuring quality health care within the region in these times when the situation has grounded all businesses

A disinfection exercise, carried out by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with Moderpest Company was done in 124 markets in the Central Region including Cape Coast Stadium, fitting shops and lorry parks to prevent early transmission.

Mr. Duncan was impressed with the exercise which was aimed at Moderpest helping to fight against the virus.

The Central Regional Minister and his team also moved to Cape Coast Stadium to disinfect the place since there hasn’t been any massive disinfection there yet.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Moderpest, Mr. Akwasi Kwarteng said his outfit will continue to support the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to control the spread of the deadly virus.

According to him, the company will continue the disinfection until the deadly disease varnishes from the country.

Finally, the MCE for Mfanteman Hon. Kenneth Kelly Essuman in an interview with Kasapa FM news Yaw Boagyan also encouraged the Market Women to observed social distancing when trading.

Source: kasapafmonline