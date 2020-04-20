1 hour ago

Chinese billionaire and founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma has made a third donation of medical equipment which will be arriving the continent soon to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

Jack Ma made the announcement on Monday April 20, on his verified Twitter handle. He tweeted;

“Our 3rd donation to Africa will immediately be made to @_africanunion and @AfricaCDC.“This includes 4.6 million masks, 500,000 swabs and test kits, 300 ventilators, 200,000 clothing sets, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners and 500,000 pairs of gloves.”