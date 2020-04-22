1 hour ago

Contact tracing for two newly confirmed cases of Coronavirus has commenced in the Akuapem North Municipality.

According to health officials in the area, twelve persons have already been contacted while the results of some 400 samples taken are yet to be received.

The Eastern Region has so far recorded 51 positive cases becoming the region with the third-highest number of cases after the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

However speaking on Pulse on Joy News, the Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Alberta Britwum Nyarko said samples of immediate contacts have already been taken to Noguchi for testing.

“We have also started rounding up their immediate contacts, samples have been taken to Noguchi. As at the end of yesterday, we had taken a total of 819 samples and we have results for about 50% of them. So every now and then as the results are ready we would receive some negative results and some positive results. Our team is always ready to do the needful.”

