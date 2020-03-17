19 minutes ago

The Ashanti RegionHealth Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, has asked residents of Kumasi not to panic about the region's recorded case of the Covid-19.

He says all the cases are imported without a single indigenous case which the Regional Health Directorate believes there won’t be any spread if the citizenry will adhere to the preventive measures given by the government.

Briefing the Media, the Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang said the patient (name withheld) tested positive after his travel from the United Kingdom (UK) to the country.

The Ashanti Regional Ghana Health Service has confirmed a coronavirus case at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region which happens to be the first case in the region.

The Country has recorded six coronavirus cases compelling the government to intensify preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus from one person to the other.

Currently, the victim is being self quarantined and monitored whereas the 30 other contacts have also been asked to be in self-isolation.

All suspected coronavirus cases can be directed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and Kumasi South Hospital.

Diabetic, HIV and Chronic Kidney patients are very prone to the disease and therefore they have been asked to improve their immune systems.

He, however, appealed to the media to help with education by reducing the fear and panic associated with the disease because if this fear and panic coupled with stigmatization continue the preventive measures won’t be effective.

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed schools in the country to shut down effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

The President gave the order when he addressed the nation on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

“All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programs,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, however, said students who will be taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) “will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols.”

Government bans Church activities, funerals, all other public gatherings.

.

The government has also banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo during the national address said the ban will be in force for the next four weeks.

Source: peacefmonline