Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt and Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, clashed on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 and it was an interesting sight to behold.

The Deputy Information Minister and Kwesi Pratt were commenting on issues regarding the Electoral Commission's new voters' registration exercise when the political discussion suddenly turned into a challenge on whether or not Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide has the gift of prophecy.

What transpired was that Kwesi Pratt, making his submissions, argued that there is no need for the registration exercise and feared the EC might expose the participants to the Coronavirus disease.

But Enam Hadzide vehemently disagreed, thereby predicting there will be an overwhelming attendance at the registration centers.

The Deputy Minister was optimistic that a lot of Ghanaians will participate in the exercise.

This he said, is irrespective of the COVID-19 pandemic and the EC's decision to exclude the voters' ID card and birth certificate from the exercise.

Pius Enam Hadzide's prediction utterly shocked Kwesi Pratt and then asked him if he wants to take over the prophetic work of the General Overseer of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, popularly known as Angel Obinim.

''You want to arrogate to yourself the work of Angel Obinim? I am sure should Angel Obinim get wind of what you're doing today in the studio, he will be very angry with you because you want to usurp his role. Are you going to prophesy here?'' he questioned the Deputy Information Minister.

