1 hour ago

The Bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Koforidua, Most Rev. Joseph Afrifah-Agyekum, has asked all Parishes and Quasi-Parishes not to commence church activities on Sunday, June 7 until an official communication is given.

In a Memo to the Clergy and Religious in the Koforidua Diocese, Bishop Afrifa-Agyekum explained discussions were still ongoing to reach a consensus on the way forward.

“I wish to inform you that congregational church service are not to commence in any Parish or Quasi-Parish until I officially communicate to you.”

He added: “In the meantime, we are working hard on some protocols that will guide the diocese”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Add in his 10th address on Sunday, May 31 announced the easing of restrictions for religious activities to commence from Friday, June 5 for Muslims, first of all.

Pastors are expected to contain a maximum of 100 persons for Sunday Church Service for a period of one hour.

Churches are also expected to ensure fumigation and disinfection is done before reopening the churches.

3news