2 hours ago

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has said that rather than staying at home in fear of the coronavirus, this is the time believers must come together to seek the face of God against COVID-19.

“This is not the time to sit in your house this is the time to call upon Him.”

According to him, the virus has brought so much fear that people are literally scared to live their lives.

But in his sermon on Sunday, March 15, 2020, he backed his statement from Psalm 91 saying, “If there was any time to trust in the Lord, this is the time...If there was any time you stood on the word of God this is the time.”

Although he advocated safety and precautionary measures, he said that Ghanaians must eliminate fear reiterating reports that only 1% die of the virus.

Bishop Agyinasre added that there are many who have survived the pandemic but the media was not reporting on survival stories but deaths.

“...the media are only reporting death stories and not survival stories since the pandemic broke 3 months ago. How about those who survived? It was only one media...I watching Foxnews when a woman talked about how she was infected by coronavirus and how she came out strong.”

Encouraging church members he prophesied, “You will overcome. You won’t fail. Do not be afraid. When you sleep, sleep.”

Source: Ghanaweb.com