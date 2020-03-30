2 hours ago

Actress Ebi Bright has advised Ghanaians not to entertain visitors during the partial lockdown announced by President Akufo-Addo, as part of measures to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.

The advice from the National Democratic Congress's MP aspirant for Tema Central Constituency follows the partial lockdown imposed on certain parts of the country by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo announced a partial lockdown of the Greater Accra Region and Kumasi effective 1 am on Monday, 30 March 2020 to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus.

He has also banned all public gatherings.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, 29 March 2020, Ms Bright said: “Whether you have the coronavirus symptoms or not, it is best to stay home. Work from home if possible, ensure you are well-stocked up on essentials such as healthy fluids, painkillers and food, so, you do not have to leave home for anything, avoid social activities, events or groups of people, do not go to bars, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs or religious gatherings.”

She added: “Do not entertain visitors, if you have to go out of your home, keep a safe distance (three steps, two metres) from others.”