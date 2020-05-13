1 hour ago

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has clarified that drinking bars and night clubs should remain closed, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The clarification has become necessary following a statement from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) indicating that hotels, restaurants and bars could resume operations and practice the social distancing protocols.

“All hotels can operate as normal and host their guests, subject to the specified elevated hygiene protocols and social distancing. Food chains and restaurants can operate sit-down, as well as, pickup and delivery services while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols...Drinking bars can operate while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols,” the GTA’s statement had said.

But the Ministry in a statement stated that, “Food chains and restaurants (including hotel restaurants) can operate takeout and delivery service only. Drinking bars and all night clubs remain closed.”

