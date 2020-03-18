2 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper Denning Edem Hotor, best known as Ayigbe Edem has raised concerns on the use of only the English language to educate the public.

According to him, many people who do not have a good grasp of the English Language are missing out on the education carried out by the Health Ministry on the virus, when similar exercises in local dialects would reach many more.

In line with directives announced by the government, he asked his colleague celebrities and the public to record educational videos in the local languages to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“It looks like non-English-speaking people are being misinformed,” he wrote on Instagram. He also added a video in Ewe – his mother tongue - educating people on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and how people can protect themselves.

Background

The government of Ghana suspended all public gatherings in the country following the outbreak of Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) in Ghana as of Saturday, March 15, 2020.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a televised national address Sunday night [March 15, 2020, outlined a number of measures, including the closure of universities and schools to help contain the outbreak in the country. He said the new directives follow an earlier meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Coronavirus response which he chaired.

"I have decided, in the interest of public safety and protection of our population, to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced."

He said among the gatherings suspended are church services, weddings and funerals.