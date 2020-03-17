1 hour ago

Apart from U.S president Donald Trump’s attempt to fight COVID-19 with prayers, Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has also set aside seven days for fasting and prayers.



The “Aseda” singer took to Instagram on Monday, March 16, to announce the 7-day fasting and prayers in a bid to let the Coronavirus ‘disappear’.



According to the singer, her ministry, Empress Ministry, will fast and pray during this period ‘to raise an altar for God to cause the disappearance of Corona virus and its source.’



“The Empress ministry is starting a 7 days prayer and fasting to raise an altar for God to cause the disappearance of Corona virus and it source in Jesus name,” he said in an Instagram post.



She said she believes the prayer and fasting will yield a good result and urged all her fans and supporters to join the cause.



“As the theme for this year’s #TREC2020 says 'The blood that speaks life" we are believing God for a move after the 7th day by the blood of Jesus. Be a part of it as a fan or supporter of the Ministry. #TREC2020.”



So far, Ghana has confirmed six cases of the Coronavirus. The government is taking appropriate measures to fight the pandemic.



