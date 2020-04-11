2 hours ago

The Founder and President of the Family Health University College, Prof. Yao Kwawukume and Dr. Susu B. Kwawukume, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital (FHH) have designed and produced the first-ever made in Ghana PPE, and have donated to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) to be used by their front line health workers.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his recent address to the Nation on Coronavirus implored the citizenry to be innovative and come up with creative inventions that will help fight COVID 19’s spread in Ghana. He assured local manufacturing companies of his government’s readiness to assist in the domestic production of PPE.

It is gratifying to know that after Family Health Hospital and Family Health University College produced the first set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the President has complemented their efforts by encouraging local production of PPE in the country.

In a short address at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital during the presentation to the facility, Dr. Susu Kwawukume disclosed that the move by Family Health Hospital is also in line with the President’s directive for local industries to be innovative in producing locally made PPE’s to curtail COVID 19’s spread. She pleaded with government to heed its call to support local manufacturing companies in the large production of PPE which she believes will save the nation from spending so much foreign money in the importation of PPE abroad and also provide jobs for the youth.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh in his acceptance speech, thanked the management of Family Health Hospital for their thoughtful gesture and commended them for coming up with such critical intervention during these trying times to also complement the government’s effort in fighting the spread of COVID 19.

The locally-made PPE by Family Health Hospital has been proven to be of high-quality standard and it is currently in use by health professionals at the Family Health Hospital maternity ward. The made in Ghana PPE is reusable, washable and easy to decontaminate. The rays of the sun also help in decontamination.

Family Health Hospital is a 24-hour private facility that provides comprehensive healthcare services to clients within its catchment area and beyond.

The hospital aims to be one of the leading providers of healthcare delivery and education in the country with its Medical School (the Premier Private Medical School), the Nursing and Midwifery Training Schools.