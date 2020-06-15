6 hours ago

Managing Editor for the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, says it will take more than the wearing of nose masks and the adherence to the social distancing protocols to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This statement by the astute journalist comes after the Minister for Health tested positive for coronavirus.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while addressing the public during the 11th national address on COVID-19 said there is nothing shameful about testing for positive Covid-19.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, was reported to have contracted the coronavirus and was recovering at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

He, however, revealed that he was battling diabetes and not COVID-19 as widely reported.

“We wish our hardworking minister for health a speedy recovery. He contracted the virus in the line of his work and he is in stable condition”, he said.

Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, said the fact that the Health Minister contracted the virus after observing all the laid down safety protocols is enough evidence that the wearing of nose masks and the adherence to the social distancing is not sufficient for the fight.

“I’m very sure that the Health Minister strictly adhered to the safety protocols yet contracted the virus, if that is the case then it means we have to do something different. It tells us that the wearing of nose masks and the adherence to the social distancing protocols is not sufficient for the fight against the virus. Something else must be done,” he added.

According to Kwasi Pratt, the extent of the virus cannot be measured because of the method of testing Ghana is using.

He argued that Rapid Mass testing is the only way to measure the extent of the virus.