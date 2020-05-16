3 hours ago

CEO of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has urged the media in Ghana to give more attention to the number of patients who have recovered from Coronavirus to reduce the level of fear in the country.

According to him, hearing more about the increasing number of positive cases and deaths in the country is only putting many people in a state of depression.

“Instead of telling the figures of those who have contracted the virus and those who are dead, let us also hear of those who have recovered because that is what will inspire home. People are becoming depressed the more they hear…,” he said.

In a video cited by GhanaWeb, Dr Opuni-Frimpong said the media must focus on inspiring citizens to reduce the level of depression in the country as “fear and anxieties and the frustrations can also destroy greater parts of our lives and our people.”

He said the stories of people who are making sacrifices to be in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic should also be told to serve as inspiration to people.

He also called on religious leaders to inspire hope in society, including medical officers who are in the frontline as they also stand a risk of being depressed.

“This is the time we must bring society together, renew hope and confidence in our people and inspire a future that is hopeful to both young and old.”

Dr Opuni-Frimpong added that Ghana doesn’t need a depressed society but rather, one that is hopeful.

Ghana has so far recorded 1,460 recoveries from the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 28 lives in the country.

The country's positive case count of the virus stands at 5,630 with 4,150 active cases. Majority of patients are said to be responding well to treatment.

Ghanaweb