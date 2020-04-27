2 hours ago

Colours of the Ghana Health Service website where the country’s situation in the fight against Coronavirus is displayed, have been changed.

It is unclear if the new changes were made due to the concerns raised by a section of the public that the old outlook projected the colours of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC whose symbol is an umbrella with the head of a dove at the tip has red, white, green, and black as its colours.

After undergoing an update for about two days, the website which became active again on Friday saw a face-lift as it was evident it had a completely new outlook; one more engaging and with clearer details.

The confirmed number of cases were captured in a red space while the number of deaths and recoveries were in black and green spaces respectively with all inscriptions in white. As colours have meanings, the red signified danger considering how the numbers of confirmed cases kept/keep increasing; black signified the dead being mourned; whereas the green breathed renewal of strength unto the persons who have recovered.

Barely three days after the website was revamped, some changes have been effected. The section which captures the confirmed cases is now colored peach with the recoveries and deaths in sea blue and beige colours respectively.

How the colours and figures looked previously

How the figures and colours look now

This is not the time for politics – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has on countless occasions urged the leadership of political parties in the country to join forces with the government in fighting the coronavirus.

“It is essentially for us to have an opportunity to exchange information with each other, and, more than anything else, to agree on the measures that we can take as political leaders to ensure the unity of our nation at this critical time, and to stress the need for solidarity amongst ourselves,” he said at a meeting with leaders of the various political parties at the Jubilee House Friday, April 3, 2020.

Akufo-Addo’s ‘88 hospitals’ promise is 2020 campaign launch – Akandoh

Meanwhile, Minority Spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has vehemently argued that the president used his 8th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, 26 April to launch his campaign for the 2020 elections by promising to build 88 district hospitals in a year.

Speaking on Class FM’s morning show, Monday, he said: “The president was using that opportunity to, if you like, launch his promises for 2020 campaign”.

“They said this in their manifesto. It is not even true that he’s saying this out of COVID-19. There’s no correlation between COVID-19 and these health facilities he’s going to build because I do not think the President is saying that we have to wait for a year for us to finish these infrastructures before these infrastructures will help us fight COVID-19.”

Source: Ghanaweb