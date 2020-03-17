2 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has called on the Government of Ghana to be transparent with citizens and take precautions following the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

Ghana has recorded six confirmed cases in less than a week and according to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, the government is putting measures in place to curb the pandemic.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, the president, as part of his preventive measures, banned public gatherings and cautioned Ghanaians to stay safe.

But Lydia Forson says that isn’t enough. According to her, preventing the disease goes beyond just washing of hands and avoiding public gatherings.

She said government should be transparent with Ghanaians and further called on the government to prevent the disease before it reaches southern part of Ghana.

“We need information…we need our government to be transparent with us,” she said in a video she shared on Instagram. “Because when people don’t know, they depend on WhatsApp messages filled with a whole lot of misinformation. Misinformation breeds conspiracies. Conspiracies breed doubts. And so, we need you to tell us everything that is going on. Keep us informed up to date because all this is going to create fear and panic.”

“This is not the time to be secretive and diplomatic. This is the time we need the brutal truth because human lives are at risk.”

She added: “Here’s the brutal truth; Ghana is a poor developing country. We cannot compare ourselves to other countries and feel like what works for them will work for us. We need to take precautions that work for us and are unique for the people that we are. Let’s stop waiting for it to go south because it will not be pretty.”

Watch the video below.