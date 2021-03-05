1 hour ago

Ghana has received 50,000 doses of the AstranaZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from India.

The vaccines were officially received at the Kotoka International Airport by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign affairs and regional integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey who was accompanied by the Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu on Friday, 5 March 2021.

Receiving the vaccines, the Minister for Foreign affairs and Regional Integration noted that the gesture by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Damodardas Modi will go a long way to support Ghana’s fight against COVID-19 and is reflective of the cordial relations between the two countries.

The Minister assured the Ghanaian people that the “President of the Republic and his Government are leaving no stone unturned in the quest to acquire, at least, 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to effectively inoculate the population.

“Indeed, we are resolute in our determination and will utilise both bilateral and multilateral arrangements to attain this objective. I will thus encourage friends and partners of Ghana to continue rallying support for Government’s efforts.”

Also present at the ceremony was the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram and his team, officials from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ministries for Health and Foreign Affairs.

The vaccines come after the country recently took delivery of some 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The first batch of nationwide vaccination exercise was rolled out on Tuesday, 2 March 2021.

Source: Class FM