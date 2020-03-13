1 hour ago

Ghanaian authorities will announce travel restrictions on countries with confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) today.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the announcement will come up at 12 pm.

There was a meeting by the inter-ministerial committee on the COVID Response, chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday.

But Mr Oppong Nkrumah told Accra-based Peace Fm that the Committee was concluding some matters before coming out with a position.

Meanwhile, consular services have already been suspended in a lot of the countries which have recorded confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Minister noted.