The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has directed all academic staff to put in place the necessary arrangements to ensure that teaching and learning are conducted online for one month.

A statement signed by the management of the school said the decision follows an Emergency Meeting held on March 16 2020, following the government's directive regarding the COVID-19 pandemic which banned all public gatherings.

"Management at its Emergency Meeting held on 16th March 2020, following government's directive regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, decided that the Institute should go on a one-month recess effective Tuesday, 17th March 2020," the statement said.

"To ensure that academic work continue, it has been decided that all Academic Staff should put in place the necessary arrangements to ensure that teaching and learning is conducted online (email, WhatsApp, Telegram, google classroom etc.)".

The statement further disclosed to students that academic staff have complied with the directive and will be teaching online over the period.

Background

The government of Ghana suspended all public gatherings in the country following the outbreak of Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) in Ghana as of Saturday, March 14, 2020.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known in a televised national address Sunday night [March 15, 2020].

He said the new directives follows an earlier meeting of Inter-Ministerial Committee on Coronavirus response which he chaired and it deliberated on the issues.

"I have decided, in the interest of public safety and protection of our population, to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced."

He said among the gatherings suspended are church services, weddings, funerals, other social gatherings.