Global Media Alliance (GMA) has postponed its upcoming events that had been scheduled to take place in the next four weeks following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ban on all public gatherings to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 Virus commonly known as Coronavirus.

Events which have been rescheduled for later dates include, the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA), South African Freedom Day Golf Tournament, Area Codes Jam, Happy FM Forecourt Party, Happy on Wheels, Lakeside Ankaase Easter Party, and all internal GMA staff gatherings.

Speaking on management’s efforts to adhere to the directives issued by the President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Ernest Boateng, said, “As a responsible organization, we are committed to support any process that ensures the virus does not spread within and outside our jurisdiction”.

“Due to the recent confirmed cases of the global Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana, there is a need to reschedule our events to ensure the well-being of all stakeholders. At GMA, our staff, clients, and partners are our top priority and it is our responsibility to be concerned about the welfare of all stakeholders”, he added.

According to Mr. Boateng, the company will announce new dates for the aforementioned events as soon as the situation improves. “We sincerely apologize to the general public for any inconvenience caused. New dates for all events which were set to happen between now and end of April will be communicated soon.”

Mr. Boateng also urged Ghanaians to abide by the Ministry of Health (MoH) directives to avoid the spread of the virus.

“Let us wash our hands frequently with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds. The use of 70% alcohol-based hand sanitizers are strongly encouraged. When sneezing and coughing, we must cover our noses and mouths. Call the Coronavirus emergency helpline immediately you experience any symptoms. Let’s all stay safe,” he concluded.

Global Media Alliance (GMA) is a focused Integrated Media and Entertainment Company with over 20 years of experience and expertise in Broadcasting, Public Relations and Media Consultancy, Events Management, Creative Services, Digital and Brand Marketing. GMA’s media assets include e.tv Ghana, Happy FM, YFM in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

