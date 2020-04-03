3 hours ago

As part of its current campaign aimed at supporting the fight against the spread of the corona virus in Ghana, the GNPC Foundation has presented assorted items to the Central Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service at the Central Regional Coordinating Council in Cape Coast.

The hygiene facilities include 150 veronica buckets with stands, 840 bin bags, 1000 nose masks, 1500 liquid soaps, 2000 hand sanitizers and paper towels among items.

The Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, who received the items on behalf of the people of the Central Region, expressed his profound gratitude to the GNPC Foundation for meeting the region at its point of need as they execute measures aimed at keeping the Region COVID19-free.

The Regional Director of Health, Dr. Akosua Owusu Sarpong, on her part, called the intervention timely and assured that, following their needs assessment of hospitals, markets and other public spaces, the items would be fairly distributed across the region to serve as many people as possible.

“I call on other government agencies to emulate the efforts of GNPC Ghana by joining forces with the various Regional Health Directorates and the Ghana Health Service to effectively fight off the spread of the virus in Ghana,” she said.

Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation,? ?reaffirmed GNPC’s commitment to supporting campaigns aimed at highlighting safety and health of Ghanaians. “We remain committed along with everyone doing their bit to ensure that the threats of this virus is kept at bay and people are protected against getting infected,” he added.????

?Also present during the brief handing over were the deputy Regional Minister, Thomas Agyei Baffour and the Paramount Chief of Elmina, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI. ??

Source: peacefmonline