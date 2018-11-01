29 minutes ago

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, says only God can save Ghana from the malady of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which is currently threatening the whole world and has gained a 16 case footing in Ghana as at today the 20th of March 2020.

The Vice President made the assertion when he addressed Muslim clerics at a breakfast prayer meeting held at the Jubilee House to call on God to save Ghana and the rest of the world from the Covid-19 pandemic. He called on the Muslim clerics led by the Chief Iman Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to continue in prayer for Ghana.

“As the government continues to take bold steps to curb the spread, and citizens are encouraged to strictly observe these preventive measures to protect us from contracting and further spreading the virus, in shaa Allah, I wish to urge our eminent Imams to continue to pray for our dear nation Ghana and the world” Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said.

“We have unwavering belief in the Almighty Allah that He has what it takes to save us and the world from this affliction” the Vice President added.

Quoting from the Holy Qur’an, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that “as Allah himself says in the Holy Qur’an Chapter 6:17, “And if Allah should touch you with adversity, there is no remover of it except Him. And if He touches you with good, then He is over all things competent”, it is to Allah that we turn in this time of adversity”.

“There is no other but Him. Some will ask why are you resorting to prayer? Indeed the circumstances surrounding the revelation of one of the most important verses in the Quran, Surah al-Ikhlas, was when non-believers asked the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) about God: “Describe your God to us.” In reply to them, the Prophet (S) recited this surah. This surah serves as the “identity card” of God” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia noted.

Chief Imam

The Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, subsequently led the Muslim clerics and the Vice President to offer Muslim prayers to God for his intervention as far as Covid-19 is concerned. He also asked the Almighty God to give the Vice President and the President all the requisite knowledge and resources they need to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Covid-19 in Ghana

Ghana over the last nine (9) days has recorded sixteen (16) confirmed Covid-19 cases within its shores. Nearly 500 contact tracing persons have also been identified and are being monitored by health officials. The President has also issued executive orders that has resulted in the closure of all schools in the country and churches for the next four (4) weeks as well as a ban on public gatherings in the country for the next four weeks. The country’s borders and ports of entry have also introduced tightened control regimes to prevent imported cases in the country.

Global Situation

According to the official Covid-19 website of the Ghana Health Service, www.ghanahealthservice.org/Covid-19, the global situation on confirmed cases stands at 242092 and over 10,000 persons have lost their lives. Some 84,962 have so far recovered from the coronavirus infection as at 10:00am, 20th of March 2020.