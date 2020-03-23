2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) to coordinate with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enhance the conditions of hygiene in markets across the country.

A statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said in pursuant to the directives, a number of activities had been initiated including the disinfection of markets, public education and sensitization of traders on the COVID-19.

“In view of this, the public is, hereby, informed of the disinfection of the 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 23rd March.”

The statement said the MMDAs, in collaboration with market queens and leaders, were to close the attached lists of markets under their jurisdiction on Monday, March 23, for disinfection to enhance conditions of hygiene as a means of containing and preventing the spread of the virus.

It said the markets would be opened on Tuesday, March 24, for business.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is to coordinate and ensure compliance with the above directive by MMDAs in the Region.

“The Ministry requests the cooperation of the public, especially traders and all persons conducting businesses in the markets, in this all-important exercise. We count on your usual cooperation,” the statement said.

The list of markets to be covered during the exercise include Accra Metro: Juforjala (Tuesday Market), Makola SSNIT, Makola 31st, Okaishie, Kantamanto, Agbogbloshie Vegetable, Makola No. 2, Kaneshie, Neoplan Station Circle, Salaga/London, Timber and Korle-Bu.

Ablekuma North: Mallam, Odorkor, Kokompe and Darkuman; Ablekuma Central: Abossey Okai, ICGC, Onion Market, Zongo Market, Sukura and Environs, Dan Lartey Area, Kaneshie and Station markets.

Ablekuma West: Dansoman and Last Stop; Ayawaso Central: Circle Market (Tip Toe lane), Mallam Atta, Alajo and Ayidiki markets.

The rest are Ayawaso North – Kasoa Kuda, Kasoa Maamudu; Ayawaso West – Santana and University Night Market markets.

Korle Klottey – Osu, Art Centre, Tema Station GNA, Tema Station Metro Mass, Tema Station Market, Tudu, Adjabeng CMB, Abuja, Railway, Odornaa, Novotel No.1, Novotel 2, Pedestrian Shopping Mall and Adabraka markets.

Shai Osu Doku District – Dodowa, Doryumu, Agomeda, Asutuare, Old Gazelle, Asutuare Junction, Kodiabe and Siakuman markets.

Ada West – Sege and Koluador

Ga North – Ofankor, Pokuase, Mile 7 and Afiaman markets.

Krowor - Nungua Central and Old Town Bus Stop.

Ga South – Galilea and Hobor markets.

Ga Central – Anyaa Ablekuma Curve, Anyaa Chantan and Cosmos markets.

Ga West - Amasaman A, Amasaman B, Medie, Sarpeiman and Three Junction markets.

Ga East – Yam, Dome, Taifa, Abokobi and Bohye markets.

Ledzekuku – Lascala, Aduemli, Accra Tsoshishi, Tsuibleo, Mangoase, Martey Tsuru and Teshie Zongo markets

Ada East – Kasseh, Big Ada, Ashlemanor, Big Ada Community Centre and Ada Foah markets.

Kpone-Katamanso - Kpone New Market, Zenu, Katamanso, Timber Market and Tulaku.

Ningo Prapram - Old Ningo, Prampram and Abekope markets.

La Nkwantanang Medina – Madina, New Road, Bohye Redco and VRA markets.

Ashaiman - Kufuor Market, Mandela, Valco, Afariwa Junction and Ashaiman Main markets.

La Dadekotopon – Main, 37, License Office, Burma Camp and Prisons markets.

Tema West – Texpo, Klagon, Adjei Kojo, Cambodia

Kanawu, Community 2 and Community 5 markets.

Tema - Community 9, Community 8, Community 7, Community 1, New Town and Fishing Habour.

Okaikwei North – Akweteman, Nii Boye Town, Achimota, Abeka and Ashawo markets.

Adentan - SSNIT Shopping Centre and Ogbojo markets.

