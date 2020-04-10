39 minutes ago

Controversial Prophet Kofi Oduro says the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana has proven that the production of stickers, hand bands, creams, oil and calenders by some men of God is useless.

The head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries reiterated that Coronavirus has exposed all the fake men of God who were hiding behind fake miracles to deceive their members.

"Coronavirus has made us know that pastors can save us. Coronavirus has made us know that our oil, stickers, cream, bands and calenders are useless. If they are not useless, they should cure coronavirus with it."

In a video that has gone viral, the man of God is seen daring all prophets in the country to cure coronavirus patients if indeed they claim they perform miracles.

"If it can help, I Kofi Oduro will be the one promoting it for them. I will go on TV, radio and make noise about it. Coro has made us know that people were just being deceived."

Most of the Ghanaian prophets who previously touted their 'superpowers' have gone silent in the midst of the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb.com