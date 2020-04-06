1 hour ago

Kumawood actor and Comedian Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has stated that the Coronavirus pandemic has now become the saviour of many people on the surface of earth from sin especially ‘adultery’.

“This pandemic has really brought down adultery and stealing. Who are you going to steal from”? He quizzed adding that everyone is at home

According to him, since movement of people have been restricted, it has become difficult for people to visit their boyfriends and girlfriends to commit any sexual immorality.

“All what we can do to support the government is to make videos in educating the public on the need to go by the laid down precautions by authorities. We will continue to help the government and security personnel on the ground protecting the citizenry”. He promised on Kumasi based radio Hello FM.

According to data available, more than quarter of the world’s population is under lockdown.