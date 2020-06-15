2 hours ago

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has finally broken his silence after reports of him testing positive for coronavirus broke over the weekend.

The health minister who initially received a lot of well-wishes came under attack when a broadcast journalist with Despite Media, Afia Pokua, posted on her Facebook wall that he had denied the report, insisting he was only resting at one of the country's most equipped hospitals, UGMC.

But after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo confirmed the minister had tested positive and wished him well during his address to the nation on Sunday, June 14 2020, the health minister has finally spoken up, thanking all who are wishing him well.

He further mentioned that he was responding to treatment.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the President and all Ghanaians for your well-wishes and prayers. By the grace of God, I'm responding to treatment," the minister wrote on his Facebook wall.

Ghanaweb