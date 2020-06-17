21 minutes ago

Hospitals in the Ashanti Region have been overwhelmed by the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases as the death toll in the region rises to 58 with 2,275 cases reported.

Doctors in the region have complained about the inadequacy of PPE to protect medical staff and patients alike.

Also, due to the high number of people reporting to the centres with Covid-19 symptoms from community spread, accident and emergency wards have been turned into isolation centres with little or no protection.

Detailing the burden on the healthcare system in the region, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Kwesi Baidoo told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr that the GMA has been providing PPE for their members, which he says is inadequate.

“It’s not the duty of the GMA to provide PPE for our members, but we do it,” he said.

Touching on the capacity of the healthcare system in the region, Dr Baidoo confirmed that it was overwhelmed.

“it’s overwhelmed because if your holding areas are full and you have to keep your patients in other rooms where people walk in and out, patients not adequately protected, then it tells you your system is overwhelmed or almost overwhelmed. It’s not only in Komfo Anokye, but most of the hospitals in the region are also experiencing the same.”

Meanwhile, over 20 doctors, 100 nurses have been infected with the virus at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Dr Baidoo indicated that for every 10 patients that report to the hospital, six to seven test positive for the virus, as compared to the earlier figures of about three to four out of ten.

He said “we are not doing enough testing, and we have people in the community with it. So the moment they are picked up, it means they are in critical condition and the chances of surviving are low and I think that is what is happening in the region.”

“If you have a facility treating COVID patients on their ward, it should tell you we are living the future now,” he added.

Way Forward

Suggesting a way to manage the situation, Dr Baidoo disclosed he has consulted extensively with his colleagues in other hospitals and they have resolved that the region should have a dedicated hospital for Covid-19 patients.

He explained “and by a dedicated hospital, I mean you can dedicate any of the hospitals, so that patients in these hospitals would be moved to other hospitals then you can equip the dedicated hospital to treat Covid-19 patients aside Komfo Anokye.”

He went on “and then we have the staff who would be moved from Komfo Anokye and other hospitals to take care of these patients, we think we are going to see an improvement in mortality rates.”

“It’s alarming, there are hot-spots in the region,” he ended.