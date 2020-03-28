1 hour ago

When the Coronavirus outbreak was first reported, many people did not believe it. Others who did convinced themselves that the virus could not survive in the tropical areas and hence Ghana and some other African countries would be omitted from the devastation of the pandemic.

Others blamed the media for exaggerating the effect and spread of the virus, claiming they were causing fear and panic.

One actress who believed the rate of spread and devastation of the COVID-19 was being exaggerated by the media is Lydia Forson.

According to the outspoken actress, she was one of the people who thought the Ghanaian media was blowing the effect of the coronavirus out of proportion.

In a tweet, Lydia Forson admitted that she was wrong and the virus is destroying lives.

“To be honest when #coronavirus started I really wasn’t that worried. I was part of the people who thought the media was blowing it out of proportion (still do a little). I only started to worry when I realized that our health facilities couldn’t handle an influx of patients”.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana currently stands at 137 as at March 27. Four people have lost their lives after contracting the deadly virus where there have been 2 recoveries.

The president in an address to the citizenry Friday night put parts of the country’s capital, Accra and Kumasi on lockdown for two weeks, to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Source: peacefmonline