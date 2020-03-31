50 minutes ago

There could be a possible hope for the eradication of the coronavirus pandemic as famous Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has revealed that God is healing our land from the virus.

According to the host of The Standpoint program, this was revealed to her in her deep sleep after a night-long worship.

"So I worshipped though out the night. I don’t know when I slept. I continued this morning. And few minutes ago, I saw the rainbow 🌈 in my room. I saw the rainbow", she narrated her experience in a post on her Facebook page sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.

Gifty, sounding more spiritual in her newest post, urged all Ghanaians to continue praying as according to her, "God is healing our land".

She also advised that people should not pay attention to the 'noise' surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but rather stay at home and observe all the safety measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

"Close your mind to the noise. Do the right thing. Observe the protocols and stay at home", said Gifty.

"Our God is faithful', the post added.