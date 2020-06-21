2 hours ago

There are now more than over 290,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 21

Confirmed cases = 297,112

Active cases = 146,571

Recoveries = 142,622

Number of deaths = 7,919

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 11,631

Angola – 176

Benin – 650

Botswana – 89

Burkina Faso – 901

Burundi – 104

Cameroon – 11,610

Cape Verde – 863

Central African Republic – 2,686

Chad – 858

Comoros – 247

Congo-Brazzaville – 883

DR Congo – 5,672

Djibouti – 4,565

Egypt – 53,758

Equatorial Guinea – 1,664

Eritrea – 143

Eswatini – 627

Ethiopia – 4,469

Gabon – 4,428

(The) Gambia – 37

Ghana – 13,717

Guinea – 4,960

Guinea-Bissau – 1,541

Ivory Coast – 7,276

Kenya – 4,478

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 601

Libya – 544

Madagascar – 1,503

Malawi – 620

Mali – 1,933

Mauritania – 2,813

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 9,839

Mozambique – 688

Namibia – 46

Niger – 1,035

Nigeria- 19,808

Rwanda – 702

Sao Tome and Principe – 698

Senegal – 5,783

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,309

Somalia – 2,755

South Africa – 92,681

South Sudan – 1,882

Sudan – 8,580

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 561

Tunisia – 1,156

Uganda – 763

Zambia – 1,430

Zimbabwe – 479

Source: africanews.com