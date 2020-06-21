There are now more than over 290,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: June 21
Confirmed cases = 297,112
Active cases = 146,571
Recoveries = 142,622
Number of deaths = 7,919
Countries in alphabetical order
Algeria – 11,631
Angola – 176
Benin – 650
Botswana – 89
Burkina Faso – 901
Burundi – 104
Cameroon – 11,610
Cape Verde – 863
Central African Republic – 2,686
Chad – 858
Comoros – 247
Congo-Brazzaville – 883
DR Congo – 5,672
Djibouti – 4,565
Egypt – 53,758
Equatorial Guinea – 1,664
Eritrea – 143
Eswatini – 627
Ethiopia – 4,469
Gabon – 4,428
(The) Gambia – 37
Ghana – 13,717
Guinea – 4,960
Guinea-Bissau – 1,541
Ivory Coast – 7,276
Kenya – 4,478
Lesotho – 4
Liberia – 601
Libya – 544
Madagascar – 1,503
Malawi – 620
Mali – 1,933
Mauritania – 2,813
Mauritius – 337
Morocco – 9,839
Mozambique – 688
Namibia – 46
Niger – 1,035
Nigeria- 19,808
Rwanda – 702
Sao Tome and Principe – 698
Senegal – 5,783
Seychelles – 11
Sierra Leone – 1,309
Somalia – 2,755
South Africa – 92,681
South Sudan – 1,882
Sudan – 8,580
Tanzania – 509
Togo – 561
Tunisia – 1,156
Uganda – 763
Zambia – 1,430
Zimbabwe – 479
Source: africanews.com
