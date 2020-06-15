5 hours ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Juaboso constituency and ranking member on the Health Committee, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has asked that Parliament be shut down immediately.

According to him, that will save members of the House from contracting Coronavirus.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that that has been his position even when parliament was on recess and he still stands by it.

"I have even stopped attending proceedings in the House. I only go to my office monitor proceedings from TV and when there’s time to go for voting when necessary, I only go there to vote.

"It looks like the leadership of the House did not take my warning seriously because they wanted to get members of the House to vote for the C.I. 126 and the results are what we are getting now," he said.

He, however, urged his colleague MPs who have been infected with the virus to seek treatment and stay away from the House as instructed by the leadership of Parliament.

Majority Leader's Caution

Presenting the business statement before the House last Friday, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader cautioned persons who have been infected with coronavirus to stop visiting the House.

The Suame MP noted that the affected persons have defied the communications from the COVID-19 team that they should stay away following their positive results.

On his part, Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu assured that the confidentiality of medical records remain of extreme paramount importance hence urged the said patients to avail themselves.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Aaron Oquaye said the medical team will conduct another test for MPs and staff.

He warned that any MP or Journalists who fail to conduct the test will be banned from entering the premises of Parliament.