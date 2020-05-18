55 minutes ago

Managing Editor of the Dispatch and Pollster, Ben Ephson has challenged herbal medicine producers who claim to have a cure for the coronavirus to infect and heal themselves with their products.

Mr Ephson said this is the only way most Ghanaians will believe the herbal medicine practitioners who claim to have a cure for the COVID-19.

Some herbal medicine petitioners have asked the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ministry of Health to adopt the use of herbal medicine in treating COVID-19 patients because, in their view, these medicines are potent enough to wipe the virus from the patients.

But speaking on the Sunrise Show hosted by Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Monday, May 18, Mr Ephson said although he does not belittle the work of the herbal medicine practitioners, they must go the extra mile to prove that their medications are good enough to tackle COVID-19.

“If you trust your medication and your medication is good, infect yourself and heal yourself. That way you have proof,” he said.

He added: “If you are tested and you are negative, there are some people who have been tested and are positive.

“You can go and eat with them and when you are tested positive then you heal yourself. That will be the best example to quieting everybody.”

He, however, stressed, “I am not belittling traditional medicines.”