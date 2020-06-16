2 hours ago

A six-month-old baby has contracted the deadly COVID-19 disease at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The district is currently battling with 30 confirmed coronavirus cases as Ghana puts in efforts to stop the spread of the disease. At the moment two persons have recovered in the Municipality.

The Municipal health director, Celestina Asante, in an interview with Abena Opokua Ahwenee host of 'Efa Wo Ho' on Daddy Media, said other children as young as one have also been infected.

“We’re talking about six-month-old baby. Others are one and two years, and strangely their mothers are negative,” Mrs. Asante said in the interview monitored by Dailymailgh.com.

She added: “This should tell you that we have to be mindful about those we leave our babies with during these unusual times. We have to be careful in the community, especially those we ask to take care of our children

“The community spread is becoming an issue, we must all do our best to help stop the spread of the disease. For the adults, their age range is between 25 to 50 years. Thankfully, they are all in a stable condition and most of them are asymptomatic.

“Our major issue now is behavioral change and we’re appealing to everyone to wear the mask. That is our surest bet now to contain the spread.”

Meanwhile, three more persons have died of COVID-19 in less than 24 hours, increasing the tally to 54, President Akufo-Addo announced in his 11th address on Sunday.

The case count has shot up to 11, 964 with 4, 258 recoveries.

Mr. Akufo-Addo used his address to warn Ghanaians that the “wearing of facemask is now mandatory.”

He also used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to the former mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, KK Sam, who died of COVID-19 a few days ago.

“Permit me to pay brief tribute to the memory of an old and valiant colleague in the struggle of the New Patriotic Party and in the work of the Akufo-Addo government – the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, the chief executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Honourable K K Sam (Egya Sam to me and many), whose efforts in enforcing social distancing protocols at the Sekondi and Takoradi markets were recently highly commended by me, and who sadly passed away on Friday as a result of a COVID-related death.

Daily Mail