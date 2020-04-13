3 hours ago

Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, Chairman, Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has cautioned Christians that the COVID-19 pandemic is real and must adhere to the recommended safety measures to contain it.

He said measures such as maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers were essential for preventing the spread of the COVID-19.

Apostle Asuming-Brempong made the appeal on Sunday in his Easter Message to the GCCI via Facebook, which was monitored by the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Apostle Asuming-Brempong had to resort to the use of the Facebook live to reach out to his congregants with his Easter Message, because of the band on social gathering as part of efforts to contain the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He advised Christians and Ghanaians in general to adhere to the presidential directives aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apostle Asuming-Brempong said the resurrection of Christ would put a stop all COVID-19 pandemic; stating that "with Christ in our boat, we will always smile at the storm".

"Please take good care of yourselves. Observe hygienic conditions for yourselves and family. Save yourselves (from COVID-19). Stay at home."

Apostle Asuming-Brempong urged Christians to do their part and God would save them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also appealed to Christians to continue to trust in God in all things.

Source: peacefmonline