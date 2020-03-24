43 minutes ago

The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has predicted that Ghana's COVID-19 cases will go up.

According to him, Ghanaians will be kidding themselves if they think the numbers will go lower.

Sammy Awuku who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' reiterated the general theory that figures rise first, before a gradual and eventual substantive decrease in confirmed coronavirus cases is recorded.

"It’s going to get worse before it gets better…and so if the figure rises, it should not be surprising. All the people quarantined will be tested and if some prove positive, then it stands to reason that the numbers will go up. If you think the numbers will go below 27, then you are also not getting the point. The good news is that nobody is coming in (because of the shutdown of our borders)," he posited.

Incidentally, a few hours after his submission, Ghana's confirmed coronavirus cases astronomically rose to 52.

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu, made the disturbing disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, 25 new cases are imported from the 1,030 people who are under mandatory self-quarantine in some hotels in Accra.

Source: peacefmonline